Saharanpur (UP), Dec 27 (PTI) A suspected drug smuggler has been arrested here and smack worth Rs 6 lakh seized from him, officials said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai said the arrest was made during checking on late Sunday night.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 10-Year-Old Boy Ends Life in After Mother Stopped Him From Playing Online Games.

He said the accused had been to prison earlier as well in connection with drug smuggling, and a case under the UP Gangster Act was registered against him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)