Imphal, Jul 20 (PTI) Opium worth Rs 2.52 crore, and cash in Myanmarese and Indian currencies were recovered in Manipur's Chandel district, the Assam Rifles said on Sunday.

In the operation that took place on July 16, an Assam Rifles team inspected two motorcycles abandoned by suspects near the check post set up in Sajik Tampak based on specific information, and recovered 50.5 kg of opium.

Cash of 1.24 crore Myanmar Kyat and Rs 2 lakh were also found, it said.

"The contraband and the cash were handed over to the Chakpikarong Police for further action," it added.

