Ludhiana, Mar 22 (PTI) Law enforcement agencies here have seized drugs, liquor, precious metals and unaccounted cash worth over Rs 2 crore since the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha polls, officials said on Friday.

The seizures include Rs 40 lakh cash, drugs worth Rs 1.48 crore and liquor worth Rs 18.14 lakh, they said.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said in a statement that 126 flying squad teams have been constituted in the district.

Sawhney said that after the Model Code of Conduct came into force with the announcement of the general election last week, 9,360 hoardings, banners and posters were removed from public and private properties in the district.

She said directions have been issued to all arms licence-holders in Ludhiana district to deposit their weapons and ammunition at the nearest police station by March 31.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

