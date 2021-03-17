Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): Mumbai team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly peddling drugs on Tuesday night, said NCB officials.

The investigative agency conducted raids in the Navi Mumbai area and arrested the foreign national. The team has also allegedly recovered cocaine from his possession.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

