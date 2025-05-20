Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 20 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday highlighted the state government's sustained crackdown on drug trafficking under Mission #AssamAgainstDrugs, stating that over Rs2,600 crore worth of narcotics have been seized and more than 20,000 individuals arrested since 2021.

Taking to social media, CM Sarma said, "Since 2021, we have taken a firm stand against the menace of drugs. Under our Mission #AssamAgainstDrugs, we have seized over Rs2600cr of various drugs and arrested over 20,000 people to contribute to the overall vision of a #DrugsFreeBharat."

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Holds Special Meet in Indore Today; Spotlight on Minister Vijay Shah Amid Row Over Remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

According to official data, Assam Police registered 12,398 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, arrested 20,293 persons, and seized or destroyed narcotics valued at Rs2,604.21 crore.

The major recoveries made during the crackdown include 553 kg of heroin, 24 kg of crystal methamphetamine, 1.61 crore tablets or capsules, and 12.44 lakh bottles of codeine-based cough syrup. In addition, 1.25 lakh kg of ganja, 621 kg of opium, and 3,324 kg of poppy straw were also seized.

Also Read | Bengaluru Weather Forecast Today, May 20: IMD Issues Orange Alert for City; DK Shivakumar Says Flooding Resolved in 70% Areas.

Authorities also confiscated cash amounting to Rs6.85 crore during various anti-drug operations.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his government's commitment to making Assam drug-free as part of the larger national goal of achieving a #DrugsFreeBharat, marking four years of continuous efforts under the mission.

As part of the ongoing campaign, CM Sarma also said that heroin worth Rs3.16 crore was recently seized and a drug peddler was arrested, showing that the government's action against drugs is continuing strongly.

In a post on X, CM wrote, "Based on secret information, @GuwahatiPol intercepted a vehicle en route from Silchar to Guwahati and recovered 395.67 grams of heroin worth Rs 3.16 crore and 1 drug peddler arrested. Assam remains relentless in its crackdown on drug networks."

Earlier, Assam police carried out two major drug bust operations in Kokrajhar and Golaghat districts of the state, arresting three people and seizing substantial quantities of marijuana and heroin. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)