Jaipur, Apr 25 (PTI) Rajasthan is likely to experience dry weather for the next few days while the maximum temperature across the state is expected to increase by up to four degrees, a Met department official said on Sunday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to rise by two to four degrees Celsius during the next 72 hours. Also, the weather will be mainly dry for the next five days, the official said.

A new western disturbance would be active from April 30 and parts of the state will experience duststorms and rain in the first week of May.

In the last 24 hours, the highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at Barmer (40.8 degrees Celsius) followed by Banasthali (40.2 degree Celsius).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)