New Delhi, October 8: B.Com at Delhi University's Ramjas College and Kirori Mal College are the most popular college-programme combinations among candidates for its undergraduate admissions. Till 5:30 am on Saturday, 37,566 candidates had listed B.Com at Ramjas College as one of their choices, making it the most opted college-course combination so far.

As many as 37,531 candidates have chosen B.Com at Kirori Mal College as one of their college-course preferences. According to data provided by DU, B.Com and B.Com (Hons) are the university's most sought-after courses. So far, 35,187 aspirants have opted for B.Com at Delhi College of Arts and Commerce as one of their college-course preferences. As many as 35,863 and 30,007 candidates have chosen B.Com and B.Com (Hons) respectively at Sri Venkateswara College and 31,890 have listed B.Com at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce among their preferences. DU Launches 6 'Job-oriented' Courses in School of Open Learning.

As many as 32,694 candidates have listed B.Com at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College as one of their preferences, while 32,640 and 31,420 aspirants have chosen B.A. (Hons) English at Hindu College and St. Stephen's College respectively. In DU, admissions to 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres are being done.

On September 26, the university commenced the second phase of the admission process to allow candidates to choose their programme-college combination preferences. Phase 2 will remain open till October 10. DU has added a new tab on its admission website that provides real-time data on the programme-college preferences that candidates are opting for.

The tab, 'College-programme-wise preference count', will help candidates see how many aspirants have opted for a particular programme in a college.

Data under this tab is updated every two hours. The university launched an online platform last month for admissions through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

After the closure of the second phase, the university will release a simulated list of tentative allocations based on the CSAS-2022 policy. 'Allocated seat' refers to a unique combination of programme and college. For example, a BA (Hons) in psychology at college X is referred to as an 'allocated seat'. Real-time Data of Courses, College Preferences Now Available on DU Website.

Once a seat has been allocated in a particular round, the candidate needs to 'accept' the seat before the last date/time specified for the given allocation round. The concerned college will then check the eligibility of the candidate and documents uploaded by him or her. Once the college accords the approval, the candidate will have to pay the admission fee.

