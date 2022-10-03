New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Delhi University on Monday launched six new courses, including Master of Business Administration, in the School of Open Learning (SOL) with an aim to provide job-oriented programmes.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh that new courses have been added to the SOL curriculum after 28 years.

He said that these new courses will be job-oriented and professional curriculum-based.

"We are launching six new courses in SOL. The first course in Master of Business Administration. The second is Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor of Arts-Economics (Hons), Bachelor of Library and Information Sciences, Masters of Library and Information Sciences," said Singh.

Except MBA, the number of seats in all five new courses is unlimited.

MBA has been reserved 20,000 seats, for which admission will be merit-based.

"For the first time in the history of DU, through DDCE some management and other professional courses at both UG and PG level have been started. He said that it will set a standard by providing inclusive and quality education to all," he added.

The Vice-Chancellor noted that these undergraduate level and postgraduate courses will increase the employability of the students manifold and help them to take their strategic decisions.

These courses have been launched after the approval from the Distance Education Bureau and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), said Director of Campus of Open Learning Payal Mago.

During the launch, Mago gave a power-point presentation about the courses.

She said that about 5.5 lakh students take admission in SOL every year and with the addition of new courses, this number will only increase.

"These are very important courses – BBA, MBA, which is a very prestigious course of DU, Bachelor of Management Studies. There are management courses and job-oriented courses. A lot of students are unable to get admission into Economics courses in regular mode. This is also a flagship course of Delhi University," she said.

Mago said that for the new academic session, admission in all SOL courses will be as per the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF)-2022 under NEP-2020.

