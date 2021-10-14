New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Delhi University has begun the process of appointing college principals, officials have said.

The Assistant (Registrar) Colleges on Wednesday issued a circular to chairpersons of governing bodies of colleges to fill up teaching and non-teaching posts, including regular principals of various colleges.

There are nearly 20 colleges, which do not have regular principals, including Miranda House, Rajdhani College, Shivaji College, Dyal Singh College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Maharaja Agrasen College, Bharati College, Bhagini Nivedita College, Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College, Shyama Prasad Mukherji College and Satyawati College.

Some of these are fully or partially funded by Delhi government and their governing bodies are yet to be constituted.

Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh, who assumed charge last week, said recruitment will be a regular activity under his tenure.

"In my view, recruitment should not be a one-time thing and should be a regular process. It will not be a one-time activity and will happen for the next five years. You can check my track record. Wherever I have been, I have been involved in recruitment," he had said after assuming charge.

The Academics For Action and Development, teachers' group of Delhi University, demanded the absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers in a letter written to Singh.

"More than 4,500 ad hoc teachers and temporary teachers have been working for years in the colleges and the departments of the university. Some recent experiences for recruitment in some departments were quite painful and shocking, where whole lot of the ad hoc teachers found themselves on the roads one fine morning after being removed from their jobs. Hence, the solution lies in the absorption of these colleagues," they said.

The Aam Aadmi Party's teachers' wing said that the Delhi government-run colleges don't have governing bodies currently.

Many colleges have acting or officiating principals and other posts of assistant professors, librarians, etc are also lying vacant, the Delhi Teachers' Association President Hansraj Suman said.

