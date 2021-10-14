Testbook App is one of the most trusted exam preparation apps for competitive exams. It is a learning platform for government exams preparation through a mobile app and a website. They offer an online coaching experience with the test series for all major government exams of any state or central, trying to make a complete learning environment for students on one platform. There are few Testbook coupon codes “Z8YA9L” available that will help the new students enrolling on Testbook get some more discounts while buying passes.

Get a 5-30% discount of up to 100Rs on Passes and Live courses for the new users who recently registered on the TestBook app.

Download the app and signup with your Google account.

Select any pass of “1 Month, 1Year, 2 Year, 3 Year.”

How TestBook App Is Beneficial For Govt. Exam Aspirants?

You get online test series for 200+ exams. It is a one-stop for all government exam preparation. 38000+ selections and counting as per their record till the date. In-depth analysis of weak chapters. Get all your doubts answered in detail. Unlimited practice with 13000+ mock tests. It provides the best faculty.

Way Of Teaching In TestBook App

You can take a live coaching class from home. You get various benefits from the interactive course. In the Testbook app, you can choose any exam as per choice. They give a customized service for the course selected by you. In the test series number of tests papers are available for every kind of exam. By practice, you can make your skill more sharpen. The attempted test category helps you determine to know your consistent improvement in your performance and the level of hard work done by you. Every single chapter is necessary to clarify the exam. You can identify your strong and weak branches. Prepare according to it. They are providing a brief quiz you can practice in less time. Shot quiz for every individual subject and combined quiz are available with answers. Pass is very cost-effective. You can purchase at a significantly lower price for the month or a year as per choice. With the help of this, you attempt every test paper with additional services. General knowledge is the concern for most of the students; there are so many test kits and Quizzes provided by this app that will enhance your general knowledge on a daily basis. The syllabus and the content covered by this app are very much helpful in the exam. They provide mentors for each student to ensure proper guidance. PDF notes are provided for students.

Features of Testbook App

Testbook App provides a variety of modes of learning so that students can choose the way as per their understandability and the choice.

You can download a video watch course anytime or anywhere on the Testbook app without using the internet.

One of the most fruitful benefits of online classes is you can study wherever you want, as per your choice.

Testbook provides a discussion community for learning where you can clear all your queries and doubts by directly interact with experts, teachers, and your peers.

Students can study as per their preferred language; all content is available in both English and Hindi. Language is no barrier to learning.

It gives the opportunity to learn from experienced teachers.

All the questions and solutions are based on the latest exam pattern & designed by the top experts.

You can know your weaknesses, strengths, and subject-wise performance and try to improve your score and rank.

You can write or take a screenshot of class notes for a quick revision.

You can get your All-India Rank through a live test; It’s a real exam experience. You can enhance your time management skill.

TestBook Subscription Plan Benefits

4000+ Online Classes with the Best Teachers will provide you with a class-like environment while staying at home. Access offline video anytime, anywhere.

1000+ Practice Questions where you will find the best practice material for the exams.

500+ PDFs & Study Notes include the best study material, which will come in very handy during revision.

500+ Video tips and tricks & Exam Strategy Classes will give an edge to your preparation along with enhancing your problem-solving speed.

30+ Test Video Discussions where you can resolve all your doubts. Detailed solutions to all questions. An in-depth Analysis of Strong & Weak Chapters will help you decide where you need to focus more.

What Are The Exams Covered In The Testbook App?

It covers a vast collection of study material for all exams of various sectors like:

RAILWAY, BANKING, CWC, SSC, UPSC, UPPSC, GATE, CTET, RRB NTPC, RRB GROUP D, DRDO MTS, DRMC, CIL, LIC Assistant Mains, Defence exams, Engineering recruitment exams, teaching exams, and many more considering SBI Clerk & SBI PO, SSC CGL, SSC CHSL, SSC GD Constable, MTS, RRB Group D & JE, DFCCIL, UP Police SI, DSSSB, RRB NTPC CBT 2, RRB NTPC ASM Psycho, Airforce Group X, Airforce Group Y, IBPS RRB PO & Clerk, IBPS SO, RVUNL, UPSSSC PET, IBPS PO, IBPS Clerk, UPSC IAS, MP Police Constable, REET, SUPER TET, CTET, SSC CPO, MPPSC, Navy AA and SSR, UPTET, UP B.Ed JEE, WBP, SSB, etc.

They provide all the content according to Upcoming exams.