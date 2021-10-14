Cuddalore, October 14: In a shocking incident, a teacher brutally assaulted a student inside a classroom of a government school in Tamil Nadu. The government school teacher kicked the student and thrashed him with a cane stick. The video of the incident went viral on social media. The boy is a class 12 student of Government Nandanar Boys Higher Secondary School in Chidambaram town of the state’s Cuddalore district. Delhi Shocker: Class 11 Student Attacks Teacher During Lecture After Being Asked To Sit Properly in Class.

The teacher reportedly assaulted the student for not attending his earlier lecture. Another student of the class recorded the incident on camera, and soon, the video went viral. In the video, it could be seen that the student was made to kneel by the teacher, who has been identified as Subramanian. Rajasthan: School Teacher Thrashed by Villagers for Molesting Student.

Here Is The Video Of The Incident:

Subramanian was taking a Physics class for 12th standard students. The student was kicked. In the video, it could also be seen that Subramanian also held the student by his hair. After the video, viral, it sparked outrage against the teacher. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident by Selva Pandian, Adhidravidar in-charge and caretaker of the school.

“We have begun an inquiry and are talking with the students. Based on the findings, departmental action would be taken against Subramanian,” reported India Today quoting Pandian as saying. Some reports also claimed that the teacher was arrested also booked the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

