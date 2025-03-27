New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Jesus and Mary College (JMC) has ordered pay re-fixation for teachers who obtained PhD, M.Phil., or M.E. degrees after January 1, 2016, following a UGC directive ending separate increments for higher qualifications post-7th Pay Commission.

The JMC Staff Association has strongly opposed the decision, arguing that it effectively denies Ph.D. and M.Phil. increments granted under UGC Regulations 2018.

The directive, citing clarifications from the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Ministry of Education (formerly MHRD), references an October 15, 2024, UGC letter to JMC, a November 2, 2017, MHRD letter, and a subsequent UGC letter issued to all Central Universities on February 10, 2025.

"The Administration department may re-fix the pay of the teaching staff (as per the enclosed list) w.e.f. 01/03/2025, who have obtained a Ph.D./M.Phil/M.E. degree after the implementation of 7 Pay Commission that is w.e.f. 01/01/2016. The Accounts Department is required to implement the same w.e.f. 01/03/2025," the notice dated February 24 read.

Under the previous UGC regulations, teachers were entitled to non-compounded advance increments upon acquiring higher qualifications. Faculty members were granted five advance increments for a Ph.D. and two for an M.Phil. at the time of appointment. Additionally, those who earned these qualifications while in service received three and one increments, respectively.

However, the recent UGC clarification states that the benefits of higher qualifications were already factored into the pay structure through the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS). As a result, separate increments for obtaining Ph.D. or M.Phil. degrees post-January 1, 2016, are being revoked. This change has led to concerns that faculty members will face pay cuts and potential salary recoveries.

JMC teachers have claimed the move will cause financial hardship and mental stress, as it disrupts their existing pay structure.

"More than 50 teachers are being denied their rightful salary as per UGC Regulations 2018. This is causing immense demotivation and mental stress to teachers who have planned their lives according to their existing pay structure," the association said in a statement.

During the Governing Body meeting on March 21, 2025, the staff requested the college to halt the re-fixation process until the UGC expert committee, formed on March 6, 2025, submits its recommendations. However, the governing body rejected the request, directing the college to proceed with the pay revision in March itself.

Terming the decision "unfortunate," the association argued that any pay re-fixation without amending the UGC Regulations 2018 goes against legal principles.

In protest, the JMC Staff Association staged a dharna on campus from 11 am to 1 pm on Thursday, aligning with the Delhi University Teachers' Association's (DUTA) call for college-level protests against the UGC clarification, the draft UGC Regulations 2025, DU's proposed takeover of 12 Delhi government colleges, and the counting of past services for promotions.

Meanwhile, the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) also staged protests across various colleges against issues impacting teachers. In a statment, DUTA has strongly opposed the denial of PhD, M.Phil., and other increments, as well as the non-recognition of past services for promotions, which has caused financial loss and injustice to teachers.

The association stated that under the UGC Regulations 2018, teachers are entitled to non-compounded advance increments to acquire higher qualifications. However, the university is now withdrawing this benefit based on a flawed interpretation of the UGC's recent clarification. (ANI)

