Ghaziabad, Mar 2 (PTI) Two people were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing their friend after he passed a sarcastic comment on them while they were all drinking together, police said.

According to police, the victim Vivek Tyagi (34), a resident of Mohammad Pur Kadeem village in Modinagar, went missing on February 2. An FIR was registered under IPC section 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) in this regard.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a car and arrested Mohit Tyagi and Ritu Tyagi for the murder.

The duo told the police that they had a heated argument with Vivek after he passed comments against them. They said they were consuming alcohol and in a fit of rage hit the victim on his head.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Iraj Raja said the duo later threw the body into Ganga canal, adding that the car used in dumping the body has been seized.

