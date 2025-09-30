Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 30 (ANI): This time, the 91st year of Durga Puja at Mudi Ali Club in Kolkata has emphasised the theme of 'Atmashuddhi', which means 'self-purification'.

The club highlighted the use of natural elements, such as clay and terracotta, in the pandal's construction, symbolising purity and cultural heritage.

Shantanu Banerjee, a Member of the Mudi Ali Club Durga Puja Committee, described the serene and spiritually enriching atmosphere created by the natural materials and traditional decorations.

Speaking to ANI, Shantanu said, "I welcome you all for the 91st year of Durga Puja at Mudi Ali Club. The theme of the pandal is 'Atma Shuddhi'. 'Atma Shuddhi' involves a deliberate and often challenging inward journey, a process through which individuals confront and dispel personal darkness to rediscover the innermost self."

He explained further about self-purification, "Life, by its very nature, is awash with complexity, and the myriad temptations intrinsic to the human experience often obscure the fundamental purity of the soul. This moral and existential crisis inevitably prompts a period of critical reflection."

Shantanu also shared how this pandal was made.

He said, "The pandal highlights the use of natural elements like clay and terracotta in the pandal's construction, symbolising purity and cultural heritage. The idol, crafted by the third generation of a family, is decorated in the traditional Daakir style, honouring Bengali craftsmanship."

He also stated that preparations began immediately after last year's Durga Puja, involving 50-75 people working in stages.

He said, "The third generation of a family crafts the idol, which is decorated in the traditional Daakir style, honouring Bengali craftsmanship."

The pandal attracted large crowds and necessitated extra security.

Today marks the eighth day of Durga Puja, known as Mahaasthami. On the eighth day of Navratri, also known as Maha Ashtami, devotees in some parts of India worship Goddess Mahagauri, the eighth of Durga's nine forms. (ANI)

