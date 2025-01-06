New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday, launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal over 'Sheesh Mahal' expenses saying, that during COVID when people in Delhi waited for oxygen and food, Kejriwal was busy building his palace.

Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said, "This is a very good suggestion given by our promising candidate Pravesh Verma, "open Sheeshmahal to the public. When Covid was prevalent and the people of Delhi were waiting for oxygen and food, Arvind Kejriwal was busy building his palace. Now the CAG report has also come out."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stones for Multiple Railway Projects Across India Through Video Conferencing (Watch Video).

Poonawala said that under the leadership of Atishi and Kejriwal, Delhi would face a revenue deficit for the first time in 31 years and opening the 'Sheesh Mahal' to the public would help generate income for the city.

"With Atishi ji and Kejriwal in power, the Delhi government is going to have a revenue deficit for the first time in 31 years, so if 'Sheesh Mahal' is open for public viewing, Delhi will also get some income from this," he said.

Also Read | SSC MTS Result 2024: Staff Selection Commission Expected To Announce Results for Multi-Tasking Staff Exam Soon at ssc.gov.in, Follow These Steps To Download Your Marksheet.

He targeted Kejriwal further saying, "Why not make this 'Sheesh Mahal' of Arvind Kejriwal public and open it for public viewing, so that the truth comes out? People can see how Arvind Kejriwal, who gave an affidavit in 2013 saying that he would live in a small house is using a commode worth Rs. 4.5-5 lakhs. Atishi Sheesh ji should accept this suggestion."

Poonawalla's remarks follow an audit report from the Comptroller and Auditor General, Girish Chandra Murmu, which revealed that the total cost of renovating the Delhi Chief Minister's residence, referred to as the 'Sheesh Mahal,' was Rs 33.66 crore.

Earlier, BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan also attacked Kejriwal, accusing him of betraying Delhi's people, bankrupting the government, and enabling scams and scandals over the past decade.

"Arvind Kejriwal has muffled the truth and has now degenerated into a discredited and dishonest 'Sheesh Mahal' man. He can never cover up the frauds of the AAP. The CAG audit trail has been explosive and has exposed the AAP. The AAP government. has spent Rs 33.6 crores of taxpayers' money in the 'Sheesh Mahal'. That too during COVID when people were struggling for survival. The AAP and Kejriwal have betrayed the people of Delhi they have bankrupted the Delhi government and benefited by unleashing scams, scandals in a decade of disaster," Kesavan said.

He also expressed confidence in the party's victory in the upcoming assembly election, saying that the people of Delhi will sweep AAP into the dustbin of history and bless the BJP to form a government.

"The central schemes of the Prime Minister have not been able to reach the people of Delhi because it has been blocked by this dubious, devious AAP government. The people of Delhi have realised that the AAP has derailed in Delhi, and they have decided to put a full stop to this government of Delhi run by AAP. We are very sure that in the coming election, the people of Delhi will sweep AAP into the dustbin of history and bless the BJP to form a government so that Delhi takes its rightful place in our nation's growth story as we march towards becoming a Vikshit Bharat," Kesavan said.

The 'Sheesh Mahal' controversy centres around allegations that Arvind Kejriwal spent crores of rupees renovating his official residence during the Covid-19 pandemic, a period when many public development projects were stalled. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)