Prayagraj, Dec 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said during the rule of the Samajwadi Party in the state, criminals used threaten and intimidate businessmen and traders, but after the BJP came to power, these criminals are nowhere to be seen.

"These criminals used to capture lands of businessmen and threaten them. The things that I am saying have all occurred,” he said while addressing a divisional meet of traders here.

Also Read | Omicron Scare: Karnataka To Hold Random COVID-19 Tests For College, School Students.

The deputy chief minister also said that the Civil Lines area here used to be known for being peaceful. But, there also used to be a time when gangsters and criminals in cars loaded with weapons disturbed the peace of the area, Prasad said.

He was apparently referring to former Samajwadi Party MP and influential local leader Ateeq Ahmed.

Also Read | 28 Women Officers Deployed on Different Warships, Says Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.

Referring to the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Khadi and Gram Udyog Minister Siddarth Nath Singh said, “(SP president) Akhilesh Yadav is trying to form alliances with small parties. However, the BJP is going towards this election by connecting with the people.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)