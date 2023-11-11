Hollongi (Arunachal Pradesh) [India] November 11 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attended the inaugural ceremony of the third Inter-State Cultural Exchange Festival of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh at Hollongi on Friday.

Deputy CM Mein said in his speech that friends may change, but neighbours never change, and emphasised maintaining cordial relations with the neighbours for peaceful co-existence.

He also narrated the age-old bonding between the people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh during the British era prior to independence and NEFA days and said that this legacy should be passed on to the younger generations.

Lauding Doimukh MLA Taha Hali Tara, who is also the Chief Patron of the organizing committee, he emphasised the transformative power of cultural exchange in fostering deep understanding, appreciation, and unity between different communities.

He said that the cultural festival not only highlighted the talents of artists and performers but also created invaluable opportunities for cultural dialogue, instilling pride and unity across diverse communities.

Mein stated that such cultural events serve as a bridge to connect people from different communities and regions, strengthening relationships and transcending boundaries to embrace shared roots.

He expressed his support for the conduct of the Inter-State Cultural Exchange Festival into a bigger event in the days to come while acknowledging its pivotal role in fostering social harmony, peace, and progress.

"As we stride forward," the Deputy Chief Minister stated, "let's embrace the richness of diversity and build a future filled with unity and understanding." "The festival stands as a testament to the power of cultural exchange in creating a tapestry of unity amidst the beautiful diversity of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh," he added.

He further said that many prominent personalities like Bhupen Hazarika have helped to unite the sister states of North East, particularly the people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh through his songs and music. His songs are very much loved even today in Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

He added that likewise, prominent literary personalities of Arunachal Pradesh like the Late Lummer Dai and Padmashree awardee, Y D Thongchi, have contributed a lot to Assamese Literature and their works earned recognition and accolades from the Assam Sahitya Sabha.

Mein also asserted that Hollongi will grow into one of the most developed areas in the Capital region owing to the Green Airport and called upon the people of the area to maintain the natural beauty and not destroy the beautiful landscape of the area. He informed that to keep the beautiful landscape intact and to check any kind of unsystematic and unauthorized construction in the airport area, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh has constituted the Arunachal Pradesh Airport Area Planning & Development Authority. He requested everyone to abide by the rules and regulations as prescribed in the Arunachal Pradesh Airport Area Planning & Development Authority Bill 2023.

The event was also attended by Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara, Chairman of OBC Development Board for Gohpur Sub-Division, Nomal Boruah, Organizing Patron, Yowa Bullet, organizing Chairman, Yowa Nunu, Government Officials, PRI Leaders and Gaon Burahs, among others.

On the occasion, people from both states belonging to different communities, such as Nyishi, Apatani, Mikir, Bodo, Assamese, Adivasi, Nepali, Chakma, Galo, Mising, and others, presented their traditional folk dances.

The inter-state cultural exchange festival of Assam and Arunachal will witness various events such as songs, folk dances, fashion shows, etc. (ANI)

