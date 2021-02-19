Ghaziabad, Feb 19 (PTI) An e-rickshaw driver was hacked to death by a sword-wielding unidentified man in Murad Nagar town of the district, police said.

The e-rickshaw driver, identified as Aas Mohammad, a resident of Jalalabad village near Murad Nagar, was intercepted by a man wearing black clothes on Nullah Road in his village and was attacked repeatedly with a sword, Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

The assailant gave over a dozen blows to Ash Mohammad, inflicting deep cuts on his body, including one on the neck, said Raja, adding the victim died on the spot.

Earlier a man had visited his house looking for him and on being told that he has gone out on his e-rickshaw, the man began searching for him near his house and eventually found and accosted him on Nullah Road, the SP said.

After killing the man, the assailants fled from the spot, said Raja, adding the police have lodged a murder case in this regard and is looking for the culprit.

