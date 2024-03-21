New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishanakar on Thursday met Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bansuri Swaraj and wished her "all the best" for the Lok Sabha campaign.

BJP has fielded Bansuri, daughter of late External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, from the New Delhi parliamentary constituency in the national capital.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Unable to Cope Up With Break Up, Youth Dies by Suicide in Hebbagodi; Girlfriend Absconding, Say Police.

In an official post on X, S Jaishankar extended his best wishes to Bansuri Swaraj for her Lok Sabha campaign.

https://twitter.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1770727968463073477?s=20

Also Read | West Bengal: Man Found Hanging Near Kolkata; Relatives Claim CAA Panic Triggered Suicide.

"Wish @bansuriswaraj all the best in her Lok Sabha campaign. Her enthusiasm and commitment to take Bharat forward are so visible," the post on X reads.

Additionally, Bansuri Swaraj also expressed her gratitude to the EAM.

"I had the privilege of meeting the Hon'ble Minister of External Affairs, @DrSJaishankar Ji, who graciously extended his blessings to me for the forthcoming Lok Sabha election," Bansuri Swaraj posted on X.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting from April 19.

The counting will be held on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)