Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 11 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region on Saturday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred after midnight at 12:37 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 11-06-2022, 00:37:48 IST, Lat: 33.48 & Long: 75.59, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 64km SSE of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir," NCS tweeted.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country. (ANI)

