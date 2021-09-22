Portblair (Andaman and Nicobar) [India], September 22 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the richter scale struck near Portblair in Andaman and Nicobar Island on Tuesday night, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremors were felt around 11:45 pm at the depth of 10 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.9, Occurred on 21-09-2021, 23:44:57 IST, Lat: 9.99 & Long: 93.54, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 202km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island," said the NCS in a tweet.

Andaman and Nicobar islands are prone to frequent earthquakes.

Earlier on September 11, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted the islands. (ANI)

