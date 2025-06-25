Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], June 25 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman Sea in the early hours on Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS shared the details in a post on X. The quake occurred at 01:43:50 IST at a depth of 20 km, with its epicentre located at 9.46°N latitude and 94.07°E longitude.

"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 25/06/2025 01:43:50 IST, Lat: 9.46 N, Long: 94.07 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Andaman Sea," National Center for Seismology wrote on X.

No immediate reports of casualties or damage to property have been received.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

