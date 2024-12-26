Sonipat, December 26: An earthquake of magnitude 2.6 on the Richter scale struck Sonipat, Haryana on Friday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported. The earthquake occurred at 09:42 am Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres at Latitude 28.82° N and Longitude 76.90°E. Earthquake in Haryana: Quake of Magnitude 3.2 on Richter Scale Hits Sirsa, No Casualties Reported.

Sharing a post on X, the National Center for Seismology wrote, "EQ of M: 2.6, On: 26/12/2024 09:42:03 IST, Lat: 28.82 N, Long: 76.90 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Sonipat, Haryana."

