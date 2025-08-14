Dhubri (Assam) [India], August 14 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale struck Dhubri district in Assam in the early hours of Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

According to the NCS, the tremor occurred at 1:01 am IST, at a depth of 10 km, with its epicentre located at 26.28°N latitude and 89.87°E longitude.

Also Read | TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Dares BJP-Led Central Govt To Immediately Dissolve Lok Sabha, Says 'Conduct SIR Across Country, Not Selectively in Poll-Bound States'.

"EQ of M: 2.8, On: 14/08/2025 01:01:18 IST, Lat: 26.28 N, Long: 89.87 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Dhubri, Assam," the NCS wrote in a post on X.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | 'Ask Government of Pakistan': US Declines To Confirm Fate of Pak's F-16s During Operation Sindoor, Refers Queries to Islamabad.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)