Nagaon (Assam) [India], July 20 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 struck Nagaon district in Assam during the early hours of Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 40 km.

In a post on X NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 2.9, On: 20/07/2025 00:56:13 IST, Lat: 26.25 N, Long: 92.68 E, Depth: 40 Km, Location: Nagaon, Assam."

Earlier this month, on July 8, a stronger earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale struck the Karbi Anglong district of Assam. That tremor occurred at 9:22 am IST at a depth of 25 kilometres, with coordinates marked at 26.51°N and 93.15°E. (ANI )

