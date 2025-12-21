Churachandpur (Manipur) [India], December 21 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 struck Manipur's Churachandpur on Sunday, as per the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake occured at 07:03 pm with a depth of 25 km under the Earth's crust.

Also Read | National Herald Case: Delhi High Court to Hear Tomorrow ED Plea Challenging Relief to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

"EQ of M: 2.9, On: 21/12/2025 19:03:26 IST, Lat: 24.54 N, Long: 93.48 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Churachandpur, Manipur," the National Center for Seismology said in a post on X.

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/2002735863206445332?s=20

Also Read | Maharashtra Local Body Elections Results 2025: ‘Mahayuti's Victory Is Due to Election Commission's Blessings’, Alleges Congress.

On December 19, an earthquake of magnitude 2.9 struck Ukhrul, Manipur, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to details shared by the NCS on X, the earthquake occurred at 2:58 pm IST, at a depth of approximately 35 kilometres. The tremor was recorded at a latitude of 25.19° N and a longitude of 94.22° E, with its epicentre in Ukhrul, Manipur.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 2.9, On: 19/12/2025 02:58:00 IST, Lat: 25.19 N, Long: 94.22 E, Depth: 35 Km, Location: Ukhrul, Manipur." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)