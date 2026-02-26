Following their official wedding ceremony on Thursday morning, the team representing actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda distributed sweets to members of the media and paparazzi gathered outside the venue. The couple, popularly known by the fan-moniker "ViRosh," tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the ITC Mementos hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Get Married in Traditional Telugu Ceremony in Udaipur – Reports.

The gesture followed the first of two planned ceremonies. According to sources at the venue, the couple exchanged vows in a traditional Telugu ceremony at approximately 10:10 AM. A second ceremony, following the Kodava traditions of Mandanna’s heritage, is scheduled for later this afternoon.

Despite maintaining a strict "no-photos" policy and high security throughout the three-day festivities, the couple’s team stepped outside the resort gates to share the celebration with the press. In addition to distributing traditional Indian sweets, the team expressed gratitude for the well-wishes received from the public and media.

Reports from the ground also noted that the couple had arranged for lunch and dinner buffets at a nearby hotel for the paparazzi stationed outside during the week, a move widely praised by the media community for its thoughtfulness.

Blending Two Cultures

The wedding, which the couple officially titled "The Wedding of ViRosh," is a cross-cultural union. Today’s morning rituals honoured Deverakonda’s Telugu roots, while the upcoming 4:00 PM Mangala ceremony will reflect Mandanna’s Kodagu background.

Unlike conventional Hindu weddings, the Kodava ceremony traditionally focuses on ancestral blessings rather than a holy fire, with the bride wearing a traditional Coorgi saree and the groom donning a distinctive waistcoat and dagger.

A Long-Awaited Union

Mandanna and Deverakonda first starred together in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam, followed by Dear Comrade in 2019. While they remained tight-lipped about their relationship for nearly eight years, they officially confirmed their engagement earlier this week via a joint Instagram post. Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Couple To Tie the Knot Today in Traditional Telugu and Kodava Ceremonies.

The guest list remained small, featuring close family and a few industry colleagues, including director Tharun Bhascker and actor Rahul Ravindran. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a congratulatory letter to the couple, wishing them a "divinely scripted" new chapter.

