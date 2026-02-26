As federal authorities continue the phased release of the US Department of Justice "Epstein files" in February 2026, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has addressed new photographs and documents detailing his past associations. In a candid town hall meeting with Gates Foundation staff this week, the billionaire philanthropist confirmed the existence of past extramarital affairs, including two with Russian women, while categorically denying any involvement in Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal activities. Scroll below to know about Bill Gates' past relationship and girlfriends.

Bill Gates' Early Relationship With Jill Bennett

Long before his marriage and subsequent scandals, one of Gates’ most significant early relationships was with Jill Bennett. The two met in 1983 when Bennett was a sales representative for Prime Computer. They dated for several years during the formative "garage era" of Microsoft and remained close friends for decades after their romantic relationship ended.

Bennett became a respected figure in the Seattle high-tech industry and later a prominent advocate for breast cancer research. Upon her passing in 2004, Gates spoke emotionally of her, calling her a "remarkable human being" and praising the bravery with which she fought her illness. Unlike the later associations currently under scrutiny, Gates’ relationship with Bennett is remembered as a cornerstone of his early life in Washington. Mila Antonova and the Nuclear Physicist: Who Are the 2 Russian Women With Whom Bill Gates Had Affairs?

Bill Gates' Admission of Extramarital Affairs With Russian Women

During the Tuesday town hall, reported by Wall Street Journal, Gates addressed more recent "errors in judgment" that occurred during his 27-year marriage to Melinda French Gates.

Mila Antonova: Gates confirmed an affair with the Russian bridge player, whom he met in 2010. Newly released documents suggest Epstein attempted to extort Gates over this relationship in 2017, using his knowledge of the affair to pressure Gates into a multi-billion dollar charitable partnership.

Unnamed Nuclear Physicist: Gates also addressed files suggesting a second affair with a Russian nuclear physicist. He maintained that while he regrets the "huge mistake" of meeting with Epstein, he never participated in or had knowledge of Epstein's trafficking activities.

Bill Gates' Marriage With Melinda French Gates, Divorce and the Epstein Factor

The revelations provide further clarity on the 2021 divorce of Bill and Melinda French Gates. While the couple’s initial statement cited an inability to "grow together," the Epstein files confirm that Bill’s continued association with the financier, despite Melinda’s expressed "abhorrence" of him as early as 2013, was the primary catalyst for the split.

In her 2025 memoir, The Next Day, Melinda described the association as a "turning point" that shattered the trust in their partnership. Since the divorce was finalized in August 2021, she has pivoted her focus to Pivotal Ventures, leaving the Gates Foundation entirely in 2024. Epstein Files: Melinda French Gates Addresses Bill Gates’ Alleged Conduct Following Release of 3 Million Jeffrey Epstein Documents in NPR Interview.

Current Relationships and Foundation Impact

Despite the ongoing controversy, Gates’ personal life has found a new steady state:

Ann Winblad: Gates famously maintained an annual "vacation pact" with his ex-girlfriend, entrepreneur Ann Winblad, a weekend-long retreat that continued with Melinda's knowledge for decades.

Paula Hurd: Since late 2021, Gates has been in a serious relationship with Paula Hurd, widow of former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd. The couple made their official red-carpet debut in early 2024 and are frequently seen at global philanthropic summits.

The "cloud" cast by the 2026 document dumps has led to a major governance shift at the Gates Foundation. Now serving as the sole chair following Melinda’s exit, Gates told staff that while he cannot change his past "social clumsiness" or the "uncomfortable positions" he placed others in, he remains committed to the organization's global health mission.

