West Indies National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 moves to the world's largest cricket stadium today, 26 February, for a pivotal Super 8 showdown between the West Indies and South Africa. Both teams enter this fixture with flawless records in the tournament so far, having secured emphatic victories in their opening second-round matches. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR): Sri Lanka Eliminated From Tournament; Pakistan Remain Alive.

The winner of this afternoon's contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium will take a massive step toward the semi-finals, potentially knocking the loser into a "must-win" final group game. With the West Indies coming off a record-breaking 107-run win over Zimbabwe and South Africa fresh from a dominant 76-run defeat of India, the clash is being touted as the match of the tournament.

Where to Watch WI vs SA Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Fans can follow the live action through the following global broadcast partners:

Region TV Channel Live Streaming India Star Sports Network / DD Sports JioHotstar South Africa SuperSport Cricket SuperSport App / Website Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go / NOW USA & Canada Willow TV Willow App / YouTube (Select matches) Pakistan PTV Sports Myco / Tamasha / ARY Zapp

Group 1 Standings and Semi-Final Qualification Path

The stakes in Group 1 are exceptionally high following India's heavy opening loss. The West Indies currently lead the table thanks to a superior Net Run Rate (NRR) of +5.350. A second consecutive win today would virtually guarantee their progression. Pakistan Semi-Final Scenario After Sri Lanka’s Defeat to New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

For South Africa, Ahmedabad has become a "home away from home," as they have played four of their five tournament matches at this venue. The Proteas look to maintain their 100% win rate and avenge their pre-tournament 2-1 series loss to the Caribbean side.

