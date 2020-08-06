Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale occurred in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday morning, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The quake occurred 42 kilometers from Tawang at 09:46 am on Thursday, according to the NCS.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

