Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale hit Shamli in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the National Center for Seismology said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 03-02-2023, 21:31:16 IST, Lat: 29.41 & Long: 77.26, Depth:5 Km, Location: Shamli, Uttar Pradesh," NCS stated.

The earthquake was 5 Km in-depth, as per the NCS

No casualties have been reported yet. (ANI)

