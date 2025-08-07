Pratapgarh, August 7: A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district on Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 10:07 am on Thursday. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.9, On: 07/08/2025 10:07:02 IST, Lat: 24.09 N, Long: 74.88 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pratapgarh, Rajasthan," tweeted NCS. Further details are awaited.

