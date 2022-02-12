Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], February 12 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand in the early hours of Saturday, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 5.03 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 12-02-2022, 05:03:34 IST, Lat: 30.72 & Long: 78.85, Depth: 28 Km ,Location: 39km E of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand," the NCS tweeted. (ANI)

