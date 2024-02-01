Kachchh (Gujarat) [India], February 1 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale was recorded in Kachchh, Gujarat, on Thursday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at 8:06 am. The depth of the quake was recorded at 15 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 01-02-2024, 08:06:39 IST, Lat: 24.27 and Long: 70.21, Depth: 15 Km, Region: Kachchh Gujarat," NCS posted on X.

More details are awaited. (ANI).

