West Khasi Hills (Meghalaya) [India], July 16 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Also Read | Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Sought Sexual Favours for Bearing Medical Expenses, Alleges Female Wrestler.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 16-07-2023, 19:53:34 IST, Lat: 25.62 and Long: 91.36, Depth: 10 Km, Location: West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, India," the National Centre for Seismology tweeted.

No reports of casualties or damages are known yet. (ANI)

Also Read | Thane: One Injured in Accidental Firing On Kalyan-Badlapur Road; Three Booked.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)