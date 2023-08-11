Andaman and Nicobar [India], August 11: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale was recorded 112km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, National Center for Seismology said.

The tremors were felt at 02:56:12 Indian standard time (IST). Earthquake in Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Quake of Magnitude 4.5 on Richter Scale Hits India’s Union Territory.

According to NCS, the depth of the earthquake was registered at 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 11-08-2023, 02:56:12 IST, Lat: 10.66 & Long: 93.04, Depth: 10 km, Location: 112km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar Island, India," NCS tweeted.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolted the Andaman and Nicobar island on Monday, National Center for Seismology said. Earthquake of 4.3 Magnitude Jolts Andaman Islands.

The quake hit the islands at 12:53:24 Indian standard time (IST).

National Center for Seismology (NCS) said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km.

