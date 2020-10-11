Tamenglong (Manipur) [India], October 11 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale hit Tamenglong in Manipur on Saturday night, according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The Earthquake hit Tamenglong at 11:08 pm on Saturday.

Also Read | Ayurveda Age-Old Science, Not Placebo: AYUSH Doctors’ Body Counters IMA’s Poser on New COVID-19 Protocol.

On Friday, An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh at around 8.21 am, according to the NCS. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)