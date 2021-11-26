Thenzawl (Mizoram) [India], November 26 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted southeast of Thenzawl in Mizoram in the early hours of Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 12 kilometres and occurred at around 5.15 am.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly to Table Resolution on Compensation to Farmers, MSP Guarantee, Arrest of Minister Ajay Mishra.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 26-11-2021, 05:15:38 IST, Lat: 22.77 & Long: 93.23, Depth: 12 Km, Location: 73km SE of Thenzawl, Mizoram India," NCS tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)