Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale hits Kolhapur in Maharashtra on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The earthquake occurred at 02.21 AM. The depth of the earthquake was 10 Km below the ground.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Doctors at Century Hospital Remove 150 Maggots From 50-Year-Old Woman's Nose.

"An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred 171km East of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, at around 2:21 am today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," NCS tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read | Amit Shah Asks Security Forces to Make Border, LoC ‘Impregnable’ for Peaceful Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale hits Kolhapur in Maharashtra, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) had informed.

The earthquake occurred at 12:04 PM on Thursday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 Km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 25-08-2022, 00:05:22 IST, Lat: 16.80 & Long: 75.85, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 171km E of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India,' NCS had tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)