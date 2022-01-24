New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has come up with an e-library for students and teachers to strengthen digital learning in its schools, officials said on Monday.

The online repository of learning resources has been developed by the education department of the EDMC with the help of Tech Mahindra Foundation, they said.

EDMC Commissioner Vikas Anand inaugurated the e-library via video conference on Monday.

The e-library is a repository of learning resources created by the EDMC teachers in collaboration with the faculty members of In-Service Teacher Education Institute, Tech Mahindra Foundation, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It contains worksheets and audio, videos on subjects of Hindi, English, Mathematics, and Social Studies for primary classes, officials said.

The e-library also contains Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) resources.

School principals, teachers and students can access these resources using log-in credentials. It is likely to benefit more than 2,25,000 students and 4,500 teachers of 354 primary schools of EDMC, the civic body said.

It will continue to benefit future students and teachers as well, the officials said.

