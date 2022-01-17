New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): The request to postpone the Punjab Assembly polls is being discussed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), said sources in the poll body on Monday.

The request for postponement of Punjab Assembly polls was put forth to the poll panel by several parties. These include Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh's party Punjab Lok Congress.

The request was made as many people from the Scheduled Caste community from State are likely to visit Varanasi, in view of Guru Ravidas birth anniversary on February 16, said sources.

Punjab is scheduled to go for polls on February 14, while the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

