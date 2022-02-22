New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): In view of the decline in COVID cases in poll-bound states, the Election Commission on Tuesday lifted the restriction of 50 per cent limit of the capacity of space during meetings and rallies of political parties and candidates.

The Election Commission on Tuesday took a periodic review of COVID status in the country and especially in the poll-bound States.

"As per updated information received from the Union Health Secretary, the COVID cases have already declined significantly (3.47 Lakh on January 21, 2022 to just about 13,400 as of today) and have come to a minimal level in the country. Even in the reported cases, the maximum number of cases are from non-poll going States," said the EC statement.

Referring to Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, EC said the total number of cases in these two poll-bound states which were more than 16,700 at peak on January 22, 2022 have come down to just about 500 cases on February 22.

"Now the Commission has allowed the Political parties/candidates to hold their meetings and rallies subject to State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) regulations. Restriction of using only 50 per cent capacity of space has been relaxed. Commission has also allowed Road Shows subject to SDMA regulations and with the prior permission of district authorities. All other existing provisions related to electioneering shall continue to operate," the statement adds.

The polling for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held on Wednesday. The remaining three of the seven phases of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 27, March 3 and March 7. Meanwhile, Assembly polls in Manipur will be held in two phases -- February 28 and March 5. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

