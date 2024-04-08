As the country gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has embarked on an innovative journey to engage citizens through unique campaigns like ‘Turning 18’ and ‘You are the One’ on social media platforms, employing a tailored messaging strategy within the overarching theme of ‘Chunav Ka Parv, Desh Ka Garv’. Currently ECI has social media presence on major platforms including Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube with recent additions of Public App, WhatsApp Channel, and LinkedIn.

‘Turning 18’ Campaign

The Commission has on various occasions identified urban apathy and youth apathy as a cause for concern in its quest to improve voter turnout. ECI campaign ‘Turning 18,’ in the run-up to the 18th Lok Sabha Elections, specifically targets young and first-time voters. The primary objective is to galvanize youngsters to participate in the upcoming elections and address the critical issues of urban and youth apathy noticed in previous elections. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Election Commission Notifies Scheme for Kashmiri Migrants To Vote in General Elections.

The ‘Turning 18’ campaign employs various compelling themes and strategies to capture the attention of its audience. The strategy involves branding of individual series with thematic logos for easy identification and association. Additionally, the campaign portrays a comparison of past and recent elections, as ‘then vs. now’ to underscore the progress made over time. By emphasizing the significance of voting immediately upon turning 18, the campaign seeks to inspire a sense of civic responsibility among young voters. Furthermore, infographics, highlighting the growing participation of the women electorate, especially in the age bracket of 18-30 showcases the inclusivity of India's democratic process.

‘You are the One’ Campaign

Building on ‘Turning 18’ campaign, ECI launched another impactful campaign titled ‘You Are The One.’ This initiative aims to recognize and celebrate the invaluable contributions of various stakeholders involved in the electoral process. From voters and political parties to Booth Level Officers (BLOs), ground staff, polling parties, administrative personnel, media professionals, central forces, and security personnel, each stakeholder plays a vital role in ensuring the integrity and efficiency of the electoral process. Through engaging storytelling and captivating visuals (like ‘Whatever it takes - we walk the extra mile, so you don't have to’) the campaign highlights the dedication and commitment of these individuals, inspiring pride in their roles and responsibilities within the democratic framework. It involves highlighting the key stakeholders, interesting anecdotes, and stories from the elections of the past, and videos/reels that unravel the tireless efforts of polling teams working behind the scenes, navigating challenging terrains to ensure every voter is reached.

Engaging voters with unique and interesting election stories, crosswords, Election dictionary There are various other interesting features of the campaign like ‘Chunaavi Kisse’ sharing interesting election stories from previous elections. Then A-Z of Indian Elections series informs users about elections related terms and processes. Word play with ECI is another series where users are engaged to hunt for election related terms. ‘Sawal Jawab’ series to answer the most relevant questions related to the electoral process. Through Polls and Pixels series, ECI shares a visual journey of Indian Elections since inception.

‘VerifyBeforeYouAmplify’ initiative

In response to the proliferation of fake news and misinformation online, the ECI introduced the ‘Verify Before You Amplify’ initiative (पोस्ट से पहले पुष्टि) as highlighted by CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar during the Press Conference for announcement of Schedule of General Elections, thereby busting fake news and urging individuals to exercise caution and diligence before sharing information on social media platforms. This proactive measure aims to empower citizens to verify the accuracy and authenticity of content before amplifying it, thereby mitigating the spread of false information and safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process.

Additionally, information on schedule, IT Applications and other critical aspects including decisions of the Commission, how to check name in Electoral Roll and find polling stations etc. is shared graphically and with reels for precise and sorted information for users. It is also worthwhile to note that the conduct of ECI Press Conference has also seen a paradigm shift with CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar addressing the Press Conference with a lively and impactful presentation which gets live streamed and live tweeted for instant reach to stakeholders including media.

By leveraging creative strategies and the power of social media, ECI aims to engage with citizens across the nation, empowering them to actively participate in the democratic process and contribute to the vibrant festival of Indian democracy. As the 18th Lok Sabha Elections polling days approach, these efforts serve as a testament to the ECI's dedication for an inclusive and participative elections.

The impact of the ‘Turning 18’ campaign is substantial, with widespread amplification facilitated by State Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) and the national public broadcaster, DD News and Akashvani. Moreover, ECI has collaborated with its popular network of National and State SVEEP icons to have a multiplier effect. This concerted effort helps disseminate the campaign's message across diverse segments of society, effectively reaching its target audience and generating significant momentum for the forthcoming poll days.

