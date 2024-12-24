New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has cleared misconceptions on voter turnout amidst concerns raised by the Congress party after the Maharashtra Assembly elections. In its detailed response to the Congress party, the apex poll body explained the process behind the aggregation of voter turnout data during the election.

In a letter to the Congress Party, the ECI also explained how an increase in voter turnout from 5 pm to 11:45 pm is normal being part of the process of aggregation of voter turnout and how there can be bonafide but inconsequential differences in Votes polled and Votes Counted data.

The poll body categorically affirmed that it is impossible to change actual voter turnout as statutory Form 17C giving details of voter turnout is available with authorized agents of candidates at the time of close of poll at the polling station itself.

ECI said it informed each and every elementary part of voter turnout released during election and issued a detailed note and FAQs.

ECI explained at length the step-by-step process of aggregation of voter turnout data for VTR App from every polling station on poll day. ECI emphasised that while VTR App is merely a facilitative measure for updating voting trends at regular intervals on polling day, Form 17C is the immutable and only statutory source of total votes polled at any Polling Station and is made available to candidates before the polling booth is closed.

The Commission while responding to the complaints by the Congress in the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, explained in detail the process involving preparation of Electoral Rolls and updation of voter turnout data during elections.

On the allegation of arbitrary additions or deletions of voters, ECI said that there were no arbitrary additions or deletions in Maharashtra.

ECI replied to the Congress with hard facts that its complaint of an average addition of 50000 electors between July to November 2024 in 50 assembly constituencies out of which 47 have been won by Mahayuti, is factually incorrect and misleading.

The fact is that only six Assembly Constituencies had total additions of over 50,000 electors during the period. Hence the question of winning in 47 Assembly Constituencies on this basis does not arise. While detailing the well laid out mechanism with sufficient checks and balances and disclosures, ECI emphasized that the watertight statutory scheme ensures that deletion and addition of voters is done strictly according to rules with fullest involvement of political parties at every stage.

ECI asserts transparency and a rule-based process in electoral roll preparation while involving all political parties at every step. On INC concerns regarding discrepancies in electoral roll preparation, ECI asserts the working of a meticulous, transparent and participative electoral roll updation process, involving all political parties and public at large. While detailing the well laid out mechanism with sufficient checks and balances and disclosures, ECI emphasised that the watertight statutory scheme ensures that the deletion and addition of voters is done strictly according to rules. The Commission has further supplemented the FAQs on Electoral Rolls for a comprehensive understanding of all stakeholders.

Responding to the allegation of Congress of irregular patterns in deletions in Maharashtra. ECI, in its reply to the Congress informed that there were no bulk deletions or unusual deletion patterns noticed across all Assembly Constituencies. Deletions of an average of 2779 electors per AC happened on account of death/ shifting and duplicate entries after following due process, including participation of the Congress representatives.

ECI lists out nearly 60 instances of proactive involvement of political parties or candidates during the entire electoral process. The Commission reiterated that political parties, being key stakeholders, are involved scrupulously at each and every stage of the election process from Roll to Poll. Meaningful involvement of political parties/candidates are key pillars of the Indian electoral process.

ECI informed Congress that all data, as demanded by the party, pertaining to electors for each Constituency in Maharashtra and Form 20 is available on CEO Maharashtra's website and can be downloaded. In its reply EC assures collaboration on its meticulous, participative, and transparent processes. The Commission underscored the importance of collaboration with all political parties and welcomed constructive suggestions. (ANI)

