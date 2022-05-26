Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 26 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to initiate graded action in Tamil Nadu against registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) for non-compliance of statutory requirements under the Representation of the People (RP) Act.

"I am directed to forward herewith Commission's Order dated May 25, 2022 regarding Enforcement of compliances in r/o Registered Unrecognized Political Parties (RUPPs) (copy enclosed) along with list of registered unrecognized political parties pertaining to your State/UT with the direction to put this order and the list of RUPP on your websites for compliance and for affording an opportunity to anyone aggrieved by above action. In this regard your attention is invited to para 8.1 and 8.2 of the aforementioned order," read the order.

Also Read | Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022: PM Modi To Inaugurate India's Biggest Drone Festival on May 27 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Any aggrieved party can approach the Chief Electoral Officer concerned with full facts within 30 days of the ECI order, along with all the evidence, to seek remedial action. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)