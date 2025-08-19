New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday informed that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was an initiative to "purify" electoral rolls in Bihar, which ensures that "no eligible voter is left out and no ineligible names remain.

The EC has started 28 new initiatives during the past six months, focusing on engagement with all stakeholders and strengthening of electoral systems.

According to an official release, the EC conducted 4,719 all-party meetings that included 40 meetings by Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), 800 by District Election Officers (DEOs), and 3,879 by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), engaging over 28,000 representatives of various political parties.

"The Commission is regularly interacting with Presidents and senior leaders of National and State parties. 20 such meetings held so far," the EC said, adding that the poll body delisted 334 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPP) and initiated proceedings to delist another 476 RUPPs for failing to contest elections for six consecutive years.

Further emphasising the use of technology, the EC highlighted its one-stop digital platform "ECINet" that subsumes 40+ apps and websites for the electors and other stakeholders.

"Presiding Officers to now upload turnout data on ECINET App every two hours on polling day in order to reduce the time lag in the updation of the approximate polling trends. Technology-driven system to promote accessibility of election-related data at the constituency level for all stakeholders," the poll body said in a release.

The EC informed that it has worked to eliminate the same EPIC number issued for different persons across the country.

"Polling Station Limit of 1,200 Voters - Ensures reduced crowding, shorter queues, and additional booths in high-rise residential complexes and societies," the EC said, adding that remuneration has been doubled for Booth Level officers (BLOs).

"Candidate Booths allowed just outside 100 meters of PS - booths set up by the candidates on poll day for issuing unofficial identity slips to electors, in case the electors are not carrying their official Voter Information Slips (VIS) issued by the Commission, can be set up just beyond 100 meters of any polling station," the release read. (ANI)

