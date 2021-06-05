Kochi, June 5 (PTI): Two kgs of MDMA, estimated to be worth crores of rupees, were seized on Saturday and two persons arrested in this connection, police said

The seizure, one of the biggest ever in Kerala, was effected near Angamaly in Ernakulam district, they said. Also known as ecstasy, the drug was brought from Chennai to be sold in several places in Kerala.

The vehicle used to transport the narcotic was also seized, they said.

The arrested men had been staying in a rented house at Munambam in Ernakulam district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)