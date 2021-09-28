Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Saeed Khan, a close aide of Shiv Sena MP Bhavna Gawli in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

He will be presented before the Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court today.

Also Read | Gmail, YouTube & Google Maps Will No Longer Work on These Smartphones From Today; Check Full List Here.

The accused Saeed Khan is the director of 'Mahila Utkarsh Trust', the trust has now been transformed into a company. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)