New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable assets worth Rs 4.87 crore belonging to Kalpesh Daftary, Director of Sunkkalp Creation and other accused Piyush Viramgama under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

The attached assets consist of 5 immovable properties which include a commercial premise situated in Mumbai and 4 commercial premises in Rajkot.

"Investigation under PMLA was initiated by the ED on the basis of FIR registered by Central Bureau of Investigation, EOU, New Delhi under section 120 B read with 420, 467, 468, 471, 477A of IPC and 13(2) r/w 13 (1) (d) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Kalpesh Daftary of M/s Sunkkalp Creation Pvt. Ltd. and others for committing fraud to the tune of Rs. 6.82 crores," reads an official press release.

Investigation revealed that Kalpesh Daftary along with Niyaz Ahmed, Piyush Viramgama, Vijay Gadhiya and others forged 13 Vishesh Krishi and Gram Udyog Yojana Licences (VKGUY) and got them fraudulently sold to Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) under the invoices of operating company Hindustan Continental. Investigation also revealed that the amount of Rs. 6.8 crore received for the purchase of 13 VKGUY Licenses siphoned off through accounts of various operating companies," it added.

It is also revealed that this amount has already been used by accused Kalpesh Daftary and others. On identification of 5 commercial properties belonging to accused Kalpesh Daftary and Piyush Viramgama, a provisional attachment order of Rs. 4.87 Crores has been issued under PMLA.

Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

