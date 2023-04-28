New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) The total value of assets attached in the 2014 money laundering case linked with the Rose Valley Group has risen to more than Rs 1,171 crore with the Enforcement Directorate Friday saying it has seized properties worth Rs 54 crore in the case.

The attached properties comprise insurance policies in the name of Rose Valley Group chairman Gautam Kundu and his wife, buildings and plots of land in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, which were found to have been acquired by the companies of the group from the funds collected from the gullible investors, the probe agency said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Government To Distribute Smartphones to 40 Lakh Women on Raksha Bandhan, Says CM Ashok Gehlot.

Gautam Kundu, who was arrested by the ED in March 2015, continues to be in judicial custody.

"The Rose Valley Group collected funds from the common gullible public by floating fake and fictitious schemes and defaulted on the re-payments," the agency said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Fight Over Leftover Gulab Jamun Leaves Wedding Attendees Injured in Pune's Hadapsar.

The total value of assets attached in this case to date is Rs 1,171.71 crore, including fresh properties worth Rs 54 crore seized provisionally under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), it said.

The ED has filed two charge sheets in this case and has secured the conviction of Arun Mukherjee, a debenture trustee who was responsible for the acts and affairs of the company, as a trial court sentenced him to 7 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh under various sections of the PMLA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)